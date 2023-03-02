Chair injury news brings much-needed boost for QPR

QPR have received a much-needed boost with news that Ilias Chair’s injury does not appear to be as serious as initially feared.

The playmaker limped off during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Blackburn with what looked like a nasty hamstring injury.

It was a worrying sight for new boss Gareth Ainsworth in his first match in charge given Chair’s obvious importance to the team and Rangers’ ongoing problems with injuries.







Chris Willock is among other players to have been sidelined by hamstring trouble.

And with QPR’s appalling run of results having left them 18th in the Championship table, not yet safe from relegation, they cannot afford to be without Chair.

Ainsworth is therefore relieved that scans have indicated no extension damage.

Ainsworth revealed: “It’s not as bad as everyone thought. We’re hoping Ilias could be very quick back. We’re going to see how he is.

“The way he came off was quite worrying, with the history here of injuries in games.

“In your first game, when one of your magic players limps off, it’s not nice. It wasn’t nice to see.

“But fortunately the news is not as bad as we first thought, so we’re going to monitor that.”

Chair will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game at Rotherham.

Rangers are hopeful that Sinclair Armstrong will return to the squad after a minor injury and that Tyler Roberts will be available as well.

Defender Leon Balogun also appears to have moved towards a return to action, having been unavailable for almost four months.







