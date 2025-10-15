Chair and Poku available for QPR but Norrington-Davies a doubt

Ilias Chair and Kwame Poke are available for QPR’s London derby against Millwall on Saturday but Rhys Norrington-Davies is a doubt.

Chair and summer signing Poku have been out with hamstring injuries but are now back in full training and could be in the squad this weekend.

They will be assessed on Friday along with on-loan left-back Norrington-Davies, who picked up an injury prior to the international break.

“They (Chair and Poku) are available but available doesn’t (necessarily) mean they are ready to play, so we need to see what is best for the player – for this game and the other game next week – but they did a full session today,” said head coach Julien Stephan.

Norrington-Davies was involved in part of Wednesday’s training session and it is hoped he will be fit enough for this weekend’s game.

“He didn’t do a full session today, but part of the session,” Stephan explained.

“He should be able to do a full session on Friday, so we will see on Friday and we will decide for him.”

Jake Clarke-Salter, out since undergoing hip surgery in January, also took part in training on Wednesday.

Clarke-Salter went off just 11 minutes into his recent comeback game for Rangers’ development side but a scan showed no cause for alarm.