Cambridge v QPR player ratings

QPR booked their spot in the second round of the Carabao Cup by edging past a lively Cambridge United side 2-1 at the Abbey Stadium.

Joe Walsh: 7

Aside from his mistake for Cambridge’s goal – an under-hit pass out from his penalty area – Walsh was otherwise excellent, making two vital saves in the second half when the home side were on top. Made a magnificent one-handed stop before half-time to keep out a close-range Brandon Njoku header. Looks a more than competent back up to Paul Nardi.







Jimmy Dunne: 6

Had some nervy moments defensively at the hands of the impressive Dan Barton as Cambridge pushed for an equaliser in the second half, but won some crucial headers to stem the pressure.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Named captain for the night and was a much-needed calming presence at the back in the second half. Started the move for the opening goal and made some very timely tackles late in the game.

Liam Morrison: 5

Looks competent on the ball but was guilty of rashly diving in to bring down Barton and concede a needless free-kick on the edge of the box that almost led to a goal. Skinned by Danny Andrew in a move that saw Shayne Lavery hit the post and could have conceded a penalty when Sullay Kaikai went down in the box only for the referee to wave away the home side’s loud appeals.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Struggled against the pace of Cambridge wing-back Liam Bennett at times and never really got forward to any real effect.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 5

Was heavily involved in the build-up to QPR’s first goal, but minutes later missed a glorious chance to score when he side-footed over the bar from close range. Always willing, but too often his final pass fell short or he was dispossessed or bypassed in midfield in what was a frustrating display.

Jonathan Varane: 5

A difficult first start for the Frenchman, who struggled to adapt to the pace of the game. Willing to get stuck in but has a worrying tendency to go to ground when trying to win the ball which was taken advantage of by Paul Digby as he skipped past him to score Cambridge’s goal.

Paul Smyth: 7

A good performance from the Northern Ireland international, who had some real joy down the Cambridge left. Showed great tenacity and desire to chase down what looked a lost cause to put Rangers 2-0 up before half-time. Withdrawn midway through the second period.

Alfie Lloyd: 7

Another encouraging display from the 21-year-old, whose pace and direct running were a constant threat. First touch needs to improve, but he was the most impressive of the three Rangers debutants.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Played in a central midfield role before being withdrawn at half-time and showed some classy touches with the ball in the build-up to the opening goal.

Michael Frey: 8

Scored his first goal of the season – a fine finish from just outside the box after dropping deep to receive the ball. A willing runner who asked plenty of questions of the hosts’ three centre-backs.

Sam Field: 5

Introduced in the second half as boss Marti Cifuentes tried to get control of the midfield, but it had the opposite effect as Cambridge bypassed the Rangers engine room with alarming ease at times in the last half-hour of the game.

Hevverton Santos: 5

The Brazilian struggled to make any impact following his introduction for Smyth and looked off the pace for much of the 25 minutes he spent on the field.







