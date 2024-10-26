Under-strength QPR secure point at Burnley

Burnley 0 QPR 0

An under-strength QPR side defended resolutely to take a point at Turf Moor.

Burnley dominated possession but were unable to break the deadlock, with Steve Cook outstanding at the back for Rangers.

And Paul Smyth almost gave the visitors a first-half lead when he fired against the bar following good work by Ilias Chair.

Burnley also hit the woodwork when Conor Roberts’ 25-yard strike a couple of minutes into the second half came off the bar.

Rangers had the anonymous Zan Celar up front in place of the injured Michael Frey and were also without Kenneth Paal, Morgan Fox and Karamoko Dembele as well as Jack Colback.

Boss Marti Cifuentes deployed Harrison Ashby, usually a right-back, on the left, and named two keepers on the bench, with Joe Walsh joined by 24-year-old Welshman Nathan Shepperd, who was signed last month.

Rangers remain one off the bottom of the Championship table.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Ashby, Field, Varane, Saito (Lloyd 88), Chair (Andersen 81), Smyth (Morgan 81), Celar (Bennie 62).

Subs not used: Walsh, Santos, Shepperd, Dixon-Bonner, Madsen.







