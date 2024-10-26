Burnley v QPR player ratings

An under-strength QPR side defended resolutely to take a point against Burnley at Turf Moor. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 0-0 draw.







Paul Nardi: 7

Impressive. Commanded his area well, was always alert to danger and made saves when called upon – including when producing a vital stop to keep out Zian Flemming’s header.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Typically determined and did a very solid job on the right, covering through the middle when needed as well.

Steve Cook: 9

Absolutely outstanding at the heart of the defence. Won countless challenges, produced even more vital blocks – and saved the say after the mistake by Harrison Ashby in the first half.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

Also excellent. Defensively, his many highlights included a fantastic saving header and a second-half block to deny Connor Roberts. And a lovely pass out from the back to Ilias Chair created a rare Rangers opening.

Harrison Ashby: 5

Struggled as a makeshift left-back in the absence of both Kenneth Paal and Morgan Fox. Never looked comfortable and gave the ball away a couple of times.

Sam Field: 7

Performed very well in midfield, snuffing out danger and using the ball sensibly.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Another step in the right direction after a more encouraging display against Coventry in midweek. One excellent block in the second half summed up a robust, determined performance.

Koki Saito: 7

Again did well out on the flank. Tried to make things happen but also worked very hard off the ball.

Ilias Chair: 6

Is regaining his sharpness and wasn’t bad before going off in the second half. Tried to set up Zan Celar after being found by Clarke-Salter’s great ball, but the striker strayed offside.

Paul Smyth: 7

Another very decent showing. Unlucky not to score in the first half when his strike hit the post.

Zan Celar: 4

Dear oh dear. Starting in place of the injured Michael Frey, Celar did absolutely nothing of note and the fact boss Marti Cifuentes took him off and replaced him up front with Daniel Bennie – a winger – and then another youngster in Alfie Lloyd spoke volumes.

Daniel Bennie: 6

