Bristol City v QPR player ratings

QPR’s 2-1 win at Bristol City extended their excellent run and lifted them to sixth in the Championship table. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 6

His reluctance to claim balls into his area was evident again, including in the build-up to Bristol City’s goal, but he also produced important saves.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Solid defensively and contributed going forward – not least when crossing to Paul Smyth for the winner.

Steve Cook: 7

Caught out for City’s goal, which an unchallenged Emil Riis headed in, but was otherwise calm and effective at the back.

Liam Morrison: 7

Likewise. Slow to react in the build-up to City’s goal but overall had a very decent game – a highlight being a superb pass to create a first-half chance for Romarn Burrell.

Esquerdinha: 7

Made an excellent start and was involved in a couple of early forays forward. Had some problems after that but the youngster stuck to the task and deserves credit for his performances. Made an error in the second half but got back to clear the danger.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Took a while to get going, and some of his attacking limitations were underlined in the first half, but was a key player once he got into his stride and began to control the midfield with Nicolas Madsen.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Very good. Showed his range of passing and also continued to show his more combative side, winning several 50-50s – the type of which he tended to shy away from previously.

Kader Dembele: 5

Disappointing before being taken off midway through the second half. Missed the target after being set up by Richard Kone, was sloppy in possession at times and also poor defensively.

Koki Saito: 7

Lively before being taken off. Had a first-half shot blocked after good work by Kone and returned the favour in the second half with a nice pass to create a chance for the striker.

Richard Kone: 8

Was frustrated for much of the game and failed to take a decent chance when a heavy touch after being set up by Saito allowed Rob Atkinson to tackle. But he continued to work hard, linked play well and scored a cracking equaliser when he took the ball on his thigh and fired home.

Rumarn Burrell: 7

Tireless up front, where he caused City problems – especially in the opening half-hour or so, when he seemed to be involved in everything when Rangers were attacking.

Harvey Vale: 8

Made an instant impact after coming on, crossing for Kone to equalise.

Paul Smyth: 8

Came on along with Vale and the double change had the desired effect, with Smyth heading in a late winner after Vale set up the leveller.