Brentford stunned as QPR win derby after comeback

QPR 2 Brentford 1 30' Toney 72' Field 76' Austin

Charlie Austin scored the winner as QPR came from behind to beat Brentford in the west London derby.

Ivan Toney’s 24th league goal of the season put the Bees ahead on the half-hour mark.







But on-loan West Brom duo Austin and Sam Field turned the game on its head by scoring in the space of four second-half minutes.

It condemned Brentford to a second successive loss – three days after a defeat at home to Barnsley ended a 21-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Field, on as a substitute for his R’s debut, thumped in a left-footed volley from 10 yards out after Brentford failed to clear Todd Kane’s 72nd-minute cross from the right.

Kane was also involved in the build-up to the second Rangers goal.

His cross-field ball was pounced on by Lee Wallace, who pulled back for Austin to fire home via a deflection.

Brentford had been the better side and went ahead when Mattias Jensen whipped in a free-kick from the left and Toney’s slight touch at the far post nudged the ball beyond keeper Seny Dieng and into the far corner of the net.

The visitors continued to dominate after taking the lead, with Toney’s deflected free-kick flashing just over and Dieng pushing away Jensen’s long-range strike.

Visiting keeper David Raya was finally called into action late in the first half when he saved with his legs to keep out former Brentford defender Yoann Barbet’s volley.

QPR improved after the interval and went close to equalising when on-loan Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen curled a free-kick narrowly over.

But Brentford looked fairly comfortable before being emphatically punished for two shoddy defensive lapses.

QPR: Dieng, Duckie, Cameron, Barbet, Kane, Ball (Field 56), Johansen, Chair, Wallace (Kakay 79), Dykes (Willock 65), Austin.

Subs not used: Lumley, Bettache, Kelman, Adomah, Hamalainen.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard (Roerslev 83), Reid, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva (Ghoddos 75), Canos, Fosu (Mbeumo 58), Toney.

Subs not used: Daniels, Pinnock, Forss, Bidstrup, Zamburek.







