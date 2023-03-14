Half-time: Blackpool 4 QPR 1 – Rangers embarrassed in dire first half

QPR are heading for another defeat – after an appalling first half at Bloomfield Road, where they were three down within 14 minutes.

Jerry Yates blasted in a penalty in the third minute after a handball by Rob Dickie, and goals from Andy Lyons, Curtis Nelson and Jordan Thorniley left struggling Blackpool firmly on course for a first league win since October.

Chris Martin gave the visitors at least a glimmer of hope by heading in Lyndon Dykes’ cross.







Blackpool had clearly done their homework on Rangers by targeting Aaron Drewe on the flank.

Drewe, making his third league appearance, was caught out a couple of times before CJ Hamilton drifted behind him and set up Lyons.

Worse followed for QPR when keeper Seny Dieng fumbled a cross straight to Nelson, gifting him a simple finish.

Saturday’s battling victory at home to Watford – Rangers’ first win 14 matches – raised hopes of a recovery under new boss Gareth Ainsworth and moved them 10 points clear of third-from-bottom Blackpool.

That gap is now set to be cut back to seven points, leaving Ainsworth’s side still in danger of relegation.

Martin had an excellent chance to reduce the deficit at 3-0 but was unable to take it and his weak effort was cleared off the line by James Husband.

And more dismal QPR defending led to the fourth goal, with Thorniley allowed to head in Charlie Patino’s corner.

Martin did take the next chance that came his way after good work by Dykes.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Field; Drewe, Dozzell, Iroegbunam, Kakay; Lowe, Martin, Dykes.

Subs: Archer, Gubbins, Adomah, Richards, Johansen, Amos, Armstrong.







