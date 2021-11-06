Willock scores cracking goal as QPR draw at Blackpool

Blackpool 1 QPR 1 26' Willock 54' Madine (pen)

Chris Willock scored a cracking goal for QPR, who picked up a point to stay in the play-off places.

Rangers, now sixth, went ahead when Willock beat Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel near the edge of the penalty area before sending a curling shot in off the post.

But a defensive lapse by the visitors led to Gary Madine equalising with a penalty early in the second half.







After Yoann Barbet failed to deal with a diagonal ball, keeper Seny Dieng brought down Jordan Gabriel and Madine stuck away the resulting spot-kick.

Sonny Carey went close to putting Blackpool ahead when his late strike hit the post

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Adomah, Dozzell, Amos (Ball 73), Odubajo (Kakay 45), Chair, Willock (Austin 73), Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Thomas, Field, Duke-McKenna.

