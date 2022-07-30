Blackburn v QPR line-ups: Shodipo starts, no Willock or Amos, Armstrong a sub

Olamide Shodipo starts for QPR in their opening match of the season.

Neither Chris Willock nor Luke Amos, who are on the way back from injury, are in the matchday squad.

Young striker Sinclair Armstrong is on the bench, as is loan signing Taylor Richards.







Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal make their debuts.

QPR (4-3-2-1): Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Johansen, Dozzell, Field, Chair, Shodipo; Dykes.

Subs: Walsh, Dunne, Bonne, Adomah, Thomas, Richards, Armstrong.

Blackburn: Kaminski, Brittain, Ayala, S Wharton, Pickering, Travis, Buckley, Gallagher, Hedges, Brereton Diaz, Vale.

Subs: Pears, Barnes, Edun, A Wharton, Dack, Markanday, Dolan.







