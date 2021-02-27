Birmingham v QPR: Three Rangers changes as Dykes and Chair drop to bench

Chris Willock and Macauley Bonne have been brought into the QPR starting line-up for today’s game.

Lyndon Dykes drops to the bench along with the rested Ilias Chair.







Rangers make three changes in total. The other sees Niko Hamalainen come in for Lee Wallace, who is not in the matchday squad.

Neither is Jordy De Wijs despite the on-loan defender returning to action this week in an Under-23s game along with George Thomas, who does make the bench.

QPR: (3-5-2) Dieng; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet; Kane, Ball, Johansen, Willock, Hamalainen; Austin, Bonne.

Subs: Lumley, Kakay, Bettache, Field, Adomah, Thomas, Dykes, Kelman, Chair.







