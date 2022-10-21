Beale surprised Armstrong with decision to give him first QPR start

QPR boss Mick Beale has praised Sinclair Armstrong after the young striker’s impressive full debut against Cardiff on Wednesday.

Armstrong was a surprise inclusion for the 3-0 win after Tyler Roberts was ruled out with a slight calf problem – and Beale did not spring the news on the Dubliner until shortly before kick-off.







Armstrong was excellent in the first half, winning the penalty that led to Lyndon Dykes opening the scoring, and used his pace and power to cause problems for the Bluebirds defence.

“I told him initially, the day before the game, he was going to get 30 minutes off the bench. I just thought it was the best thing for him,” Beale said.

“I told the staff to leave him alone in the build-up, so he only found out he was playing at 6pm in our team meeting.

“He and Lyndon were excellent and I think nobody expected us to play with those two up front, and I like the fact we have different options we can turn to and surprise teams.

“He did very well did Sinclair, but he still has a lot to learn. But I have faith in him and have shown that I trust him.”

Roberts will be in the squad to face Wigan on Saturday and Beale has been pleased with the manner Ilias Chair has stepped up in the absence of the injured Chris Willock.

Rangers have won two out of the three games without Willock, who is in line to return to the side at Birmingham next Friday.

“I keep telling Illy that sometimes less is more,” Beale said.

“Sometimes when one or two are missing he tries so hard to be one the one who is the difference maker, but sometimes you just have to take the lens off him and tell him to play more simple and play a bit quicker.

“He is a player I really enjoy working with him as well and he’s a little leader as well once you get to know his personality. I have a lot of time for him.”







