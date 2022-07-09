Beale hints at changes after QPR lose three-goal lead in friendly

QPR head coach Mick Beale said he won’t be afraid to ship out players who are not up to scratch after watching his side squander a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 in a friendly with Crawley.

Beale admitted he had plenty to think about with the squad heading to Germany for a week-long camp after fielding two sides in either half of the match at Broadhall Stadium.







Leading comfortably after 70 minutes thanks to two second-half goals from Macauley Bonne and an early header from Sam Field, Rangers fell apart at the back to let a Crawley team largely made up of trialists to fight back.

A completely new team was fielded in the second half after a strong starting line-up dominated the first period and looked to be cruising to victory before three defensive mistakes were punished.

Beale said: “I am glad for the last 20 minutes to be honest, because after 70, you sitting there thinking ‘well this is good.’

“We had a young team out there in the second half that looked good and we scored two good goals and it was all positive.

“But the last 20 minutes will give me something to work on because there is reality to the whole game.

“I have said to them that they did some really good things and then let themselves down.

“There are a few things with individuals that are positive and there are a few things for some others that are going to be problems for them unless they learn quickly.

“We got beat on a 60-yard ball for the first and whether or not the boy goes down easy for the penalty for the second I don’t know.

“But in the first half George Thomas has to finish a one-on-one and Ilias (Chair) sometimes didn’t get his final pass right and Macca (Bonne) can feel disappointed not to get a hat-trick.

“For 70 minutes they never got near our goal but in the first half we looked a level above the way we looked in the second half.

“But it was the first game and as long as we learn from it and become better and stronger. We know we are nowhere near the finished product.”







