QPR trio return to action after injury lay-offs

Chris Willock, Ethan Laird and Leon Balogun returned to action in a QPR B-team match against Birmingham on Monday at Hanwell Town.

Balogun and Laird completed 45 minutes in a 2-0 win and will be in contention for the squad that will face Wigan on Saturday.

Willock, who looked sharp throughout in a 70-minute stint, will also be in the running for the trip to the north west in what is shaping up as a key match in Rangers’ fight to move away from the relegation zone.

Goals from Hamzad Kargbo and Elijah Dixon-Bonner sealed the win in a match that also saw Jordan Archer keep a clean sheet and Taylor Richards play for 75 minutes.

QPR: Archer, Laird (Rossi 45), Gubbins, Balogun (De Silva), Hawkins, Jude-Boyd, Richards (Pedder 75), Dixon-Bonner, Owens, Kargbo, Willock (Bala 70).







