Ainsworth sacked as QPR boss

QPR have sacked Gareth Ainsworth.

The former R’s winger has lost his job as head coach following a 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester – his side’s sixth straight loss.

Ainsworth, who took over in February, leaves with the club one off the bottom of the Championship table, six points from safety.







He won only five of his 28 games in charge and presided over just one home win.

His assistant, Richard Dobson, has also been dismissed.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said: “Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned – which we all do for Gareth and Richard.

“Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him.

“Unfortunately, results this season haven’t gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary.

“Gareth has been a pleasure to work with from the moment he arrived and I am truly sorry this has not worked out as we all had hoped.

“On behalf of the board, I wholeheartedly thank Gareth for his commitment, desire, passion and professionalism. We all have the utmost respect for him, and he will always be welcome here.

“We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days.”







