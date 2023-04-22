Ainsworth: QPR can beat Burnley

Gareth Ainsworth insists QPR are capable of causing an upset at Burnley.

The Championship’s runaway leaders will be crowned champions if they beat Ainsworth’s side at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Rangers are struggling badly, having won just one of their past 20 matches, and face the prospect of relegation to League One.







But Ainsworth said: “I’m optimistic in every single game. You look at teams at the bottom beating teams at the top in every division. It happens.

“There’s no reason we can’t beat Burnley, it’s just that the bookies and everyone else will have them as favourites – and rightly so, they’ve had a hell of a season.

“I’ll be doing all I can to make sure QPR are solid and we’re trying to bring something back from Turf Moor.

“But they’re top of the league, are champions and are going back to the Premier League, have got the parachute payments and everything going for them.

“But you never know in this game and I’m hoping the boys can put in a good shift.”

QPR are one place and one point above the relegation zone will drop into it with two matches of the season remaining if they fail to win today and results elsewhere go against them.







