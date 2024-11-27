Cardiff v QPR player ratings

Zan Celar’s first QPR goals took them off the bottom of the Championship and eased the pressure on head coach Marti Cifuentes. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 win at Cardiff.







Paul Nardi: 8

Had a shaky moment or two in the first half but produced crucial saves in the second, denying Joe Ralls and Callum Robinson in quick succession – and keeping out Calumn Chambers’ header shortly before Rangers’ second goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

A great night for the Rangers defender, who produced a number of important interceptions and set up the opening goal with a headed flick-on.

Steve Cook: 7

Steady and reliable at the back for Rangers, who looked much more solid after some early problems.

Liam Morrison: 7

Recently back from injury and can be well pleased with his performance. Did very well.

Harrison Ashby: 6

Didn’t find it easy at left-back but stuck at it – and his ball in behind Cardiff’s defence led to the second goal.

Sam Field: 7

Struggled early on but improved drastically after that, culminating in a vital block in stoppage time which led to the counter-attack that produced the second goal.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Worked hard in midfield and played an important role in Rangers’ much-needed win.

Paul Smyth: 6

Always a threat because of his work-rate and directness, but lacked composure when shooting straight at the keeper in the opening seconds and later when he fired over.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

Some nice touches and the odd clever pass aside, he struggled to make much of an impact.

Koki Saito: 7

Very effective on the left flank and when drifting into the middle. Looked like Rangers’ best outlet for much of the game.

Zan Celar: 8

It seemed like the same old story after a quiet start for Celar, interrupted by heavy touches when he occasionally had the ball, but he sparked into life with a superb turn and half-volley to score his first QPR goal and the lift that gave his confidence was evident when he coolly dinked in the second. Great stuff.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Back from injury and did well defensively after coming on midway through the second half when Rangers were under pressure.







