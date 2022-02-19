QPR v Hull player ratings

Ilias Chair’s equaliser rescued a point for QPR against Hull. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw.







Seny Dieng: 6

Had very little to do at all on his return to the side in place of David Marshall. Deflected a Keane Lewis-Potter strike up into the air in the second half on one of the only occasions he was called upon to do anything and had no chance of saving Marcus Forss’ opener.

Dion Sanderson: 7

Really impressive on his first league start for QPR. Made some pivotal headed clearances and blocks in the first half and switched play well on a few occasions. Showcased his pace late on after Sam Field had lost the ball in midfield to get back and cover, denying Hull a shot at goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Gave Forss very little joy all afternoon despite the striker’s opener – which he could possibly have prevented had he stayed in his original position from the corner, although it certainly was not completely his fault.

Yoann Barbet: 5

The defender was far from at his best against Hull. He was caught out of position early on from a counter-attack and let Forss run by him to smash in the opener from a corner. Almost presented the away side with a goal early in the second half when he gave the ball away while trying to clear, and had plenty of opportunity to surge forward and cross but his quality of passing often let him down.



Albert Adomah: 6

A solid performance from the wing-back. Got forward well when he had the chance and put in a good ball for Charlie Austin in the first half, who headed wide. Posed a threat during the second half when Rangers were chasing a winner.

Sam Field: 7

Really strong in the middle of the park and regularly won back possession. Did give the ball away on a couple of occasions, including late on in the game but Sanderson got back well to cover.

Jeff Hendrick: 7

Probably QPR’s best player on the day. Kept the ball moving in midfield and tried to be positive, which included some great passes into forward areas to the likes of Chair and Chris Willock. Tidy in possession and drove his team on late in the game when they were chasing a winner.

Luke Amos: 6

Playing further forward, Amos played some nice passes on a few occasions and pressed the Hull defence well but ultimately did not have the creative impact needed for someone playing in his role. Replaced by Moses Odubajo just before the 70-minute mark.

Chris Willock: 7

Did well while playing out of position at left wing-back for much of the game, getting forward and putting some dangerous crosses into the box. Much more impactful when moved further forward after Odubajo’s introduction and saw an effort fly just over the bar late on.

Ilias Chair: 7

Not at his best in the first half but dramatically improved in the second. Drove at the Hull defence and caused a few problems with his crosses into the box. Scored a fantastic equaliser with what was a very difficult finish on the volley from Odubajo’s cross.

Charlie Austin: 5

A poor afternoon for the striker. Really struggled to hold up the ball and his touch let him down on numerous occasions. Posed little threat on goal except for a header which fell wide in the first half from Adomah’s cross. Brought off for Andre Gray towards the end of the game.

Moses Odubajo: 7

Changed the game when he came on. Occupied the left wing-back spot, which allowed Willock to move further forward, and put in a fantastic cross for Chair’s equaliser.

Andre Gray: 6

Introduced late on and had little impact on the game.







