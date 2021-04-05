Nottingham Forest v QPR player ratings

QPR were well beaten by Nottingham Forest, going down 3-1 at the City Ground on Easter Monday. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Made very two smart saves in the first half and could do nothing about either of Forest’s first two goals. It could be argued he was caught out by James Garner’s free-kick for the third, but that would do a disservice to a brilliantly flighted delivery from the Manchester United loanee.







Osman Kakay: 4

A difficult day for the right wing-back who once again demonstrated some indifferent decision-making when going forward, too often taking the wrong option in promising areas of the field. Struggled defensively as well, with Tyler Blackett and Alex Mighten having plenty of joy against him.

Rob Dickie: 5

Not his usual assured self, twice losing possession while not under pressure as Rangers tried unsuccessfully to build from the back. Stood off Lewis Grabban too much before he curled the ball into the top corner for Forest’s second goal. A rare off-day for the big centre-half.

Sam Field: 5

Did a steady job as a stand-in centre-half but was missed terribly in midfield, where he was moved back to when the game was already lost. Like the rest of the central defence he has to take some responsibility for a poor overall showing.

Yoann Barbet: 5

Made an horrendous error when he gifted Forest their first goal on the stroke of half-time, when he was wrestled off the ball inside his own box by Sammy Ameobi as he tried to shepherd out a long free-kick, but instead allowed the winger to square for Mighten to poke home from a yard out. One delightful ball into the box to Charlie Austin aside, not a day to remember for the Frenchman.

Lee Wallace: 6

Had some flashes of joy on the left flank in the first half but was largely kept in check going forward by Forest. Did little wrong defensively.

Dominic Ball: 4

Restored to the side but struggled terribly against Forest’s impressive midfield pairing of Garner and Filip Krovinovic. Constantly lost possession and conceded too many careless free-kicks. No surprise when he was substituted after an hour.

Stefan Johansen: 5

Should have done better with a very good chance in the first half when he shot wide from just inside the box and was not at the level of some of his previous high-class performances in the centre of midfield. Was often loose in possession as Forest made a point of closing him down early.

Ilias Chair: 6

One of the few players who can hold his head up after what was a dismal team display on his 100th appearance for the club. Was always trying to make something happen but was given little in the way support from his teammates.

Charlie Austin: 5

Starved of any real service as Rangers’ wing-backs were well contained by Forest, but when the ball was put into him in the box he lifted the ball over the bar and headed wide.

Chris Willock: 6

Guilty too often of losing the ball too easily when he had his back to goal as Rangers struggled to play through a crowded midfield. Did look a threat when he managed to wrestle free out wide and at least tried to make things happen including teeing up Johansen who should have done better from just inside the box.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Came on for Ball and his first contribution was get muscled off the ball by Cyrus Christie who then raced forward with ease to set up Forest’s superb second goal for Grabban. Scored with a fine diving header to grab a consolation with the last play of the game.

Albert Adomah: 6

Very lively when he came on for the final 10 minutes against his former team and arguably should have been brought on earlier. Added some pace and decent crossing ability in his cameo appearance – something that had been lacking on the right wing all game – with a perfect delivery for the head of Dykes.

See also: Warburton backs QPR players to learn from defeat







