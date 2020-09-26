QPR v Middlesbrough player ratings

Bright Osayi-Samuel scored for QPR as they drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Seny Dieng: 7

Despite some understandable signs of nerves early on, Dieng impressed on his QPR debut, dealing with crosses efficiently and could have done little about the goal he conceded to Chuba Akpom.

Osman Kakay: 7

Outjumped by Akpom at the near post for the opening goal, the right-back redeemed himself with some excellent crosses going forward, including the ball that eventually led to Bright Osayi-Samuel’s equaliser.

Rob Dickie: 7

Always brave and strong in the air, Dickie produced a vital challenge on the ground to foil Akpom with a counter-attack late in the game. Could improve his shorter passing game, however.

Yoann Barbet: 7

A solid performance from Barbet, who was quick to close shots down and he might also have scored for the second week running, but was unable to connect cleanly with Tom Carroll’s free-kick five minutes from time.

Lee Wallace: 7

Never one to shirk a challenge and always eager to get forward, Wallace did what was required in defensive terms and found a good attacking outlet whenever he had Osayi-Samuel ahead of him.

Luke Amos: 6

Amos got into the box for three attempts at goal – one of which forced a save from Marcus Bettinelli and led to the equaliser – but overall the midfielder’s passing was too inconsistent for him to make his mark.

Geoff Cameron: 6

The captain’s strength of character is never in doubt, but assessing his performance is often akin to a bag of liquorice allsorts. Some of his challenges looked spot on, at other times they were clumsy.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 8

Starting and finishing the move that made it 1-1, Osayi-Samuel was denied a second by Anfernee Dijksteel’s last-ditch challenge and his pace and skill on the counter-attack represented Rangers’ best chance of snatching a winner.

Ilias Chair: 6

Having shaken off a heavy challenge from Dijksteel that left him limping, Chair disappointed with some less than accurate passing and failed to make the most of his opportunities in the final third.

George Thomas: 6

Plenty of bustle from the Welsh midfielder, who passed the ball neatly enough without ever really being at the hub of Rangers’ attacking moves and he made way for Tom Carroll after an hour.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Although he carelessly gave the ball away in the build-up to Boro’s goal, Dykes worked tirelessly all afternoon to bring team-mates into the game, without any major scoring chances coming his way.

Tom Carroll: 7

Replacing Thomas for the final half-hour, Carroll brought greater composure to Rangers’ midfield and was unlucky not to put them ahead with a deft turn and shot that rattled the post.

Paul Smyth: 6

The Northern Ireland forward, who came on for Chair in the last 20 minutes, displayed plenty of energy, although he snatched at a half-chance after Osayi-Samuel had set him up.















