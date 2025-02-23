Polonia London boost survival hopes with vital win

IBB Polonia London boosted their hopes of staying in volleyball’s Super League with a 3-1 victory at home to Stockport.

The Northolt-based team won the first set 28-26 and, after their opponents levelled by winning the following set 28-26, they responded by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-22 to seal a much-needed triumph in their battle to stay up.

Igor Ciemachowski was the standout performer and was named player of the match.

“It was a tough match, but the most important thing is adding three points to the table,” said head coach Bartek Kisielewicz.

“In games like this, the quality of play becomes secondary. We’re happy to still be in the fight to stay up.”







