Former Polonia London captain Kisielewicz returns in new role

Bartosz Kisielewicz has returned to Northolt-based volleyball side IBB Polonia London in the role of sports coordinator.

Kisielewicz, 38, was a popular captain of the club, which previously played at the Brentford Fountain Leisure Centre.

The Pole’s new job will involve integrating various aspects of team operations, facilitating communication between players and the coach, organising activities at all levels of the club and providing support during training sessions.







