Chelli loses super-middleweight titles

Fulham boxer Zak Chelli lost his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles to hometown favourite Callum Simpson at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium.

The unbeaten Simpson was on the front foot from the opening bell and won by a unanimous points decision, condemning Chelli to the third defeat of his career.

Chelli, making the first defence of the titles he won in January, came under a barrage of early pressure.

Simpson, roared on by a raucous crowd, staggered him with a big right in the opening round. Chelli managed to stay on his feet but was further shaken by a number of follow-up shots, particularly a stiff left hook.

Simpson had the better of the next couple of rounds but the under-pressure Chelli found his way into the fight and finally enjoyed significant success in the fourth, picking the Yorkshireman off with some sharp jabs.

However, although the subsequent rounds were all hard-fought, the 6ft 3in Simpson, who enjoyed a three-inch height advantage, relentlessly attacked and always looked the stronger man.

Chelli, despite flurries of success, was unable to slow him down, with the three judges scoring the contest 118-11, 118-110 and 117-111 Simpson’s favour.







