Shepherd’s Bush fighter Lawal loses English title clash

Shepherd’s Bush cruiserweight Mikael Lawal fell short in an attempt to win the English title at the 02 Arena.

The Nigeria-born Lawal was beaten on points by unbeaten champion Viddal Riley, who won by a unanimous decision with the three judges scoring the fight 98-92, 99-91 and 99-91 in the north Londoner’s favour.

Lawal mostly occupied the centre of the ring and was always competitive, but his elusive opponent was able to pick him off with eye-catching shots.

The fight was on the undercard of the clash for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke.

It was the second defeat of Lawal’s professional career – he lost the British title to Issac Chamberlain in October.









