Heavyweight prospect Adeleye scrapes points win

Ladbroke Grove’s much vaunted heavyweight prospect David Adeleye had a major let-off in his sixth professional fight.

The 24-year-old, who won his previous five bouts by knockout, got a controversial points win over Polish journeyman Kamil Sokolowski at York Hall in Bethnal Green.







Sokolowski outworked the west Londoner and appeared to have done enough to get the decision.

But the six-round fight was scored 88-87 in favour of Adeleye despite a hugely disappointing performance in which he had very limited success while his opponent connected with shots and looked the physically stronger man.

“I’m not going to be happy but it’s valuable rounds,” Adeleye said.

“It was a learning fight. I think I’m one of the best in country, so I should be disappointed with that, but I go back to the drawing board.”







