Adeleye loses on points to Hrgovic

David Adeleye produced a gutsy display while losing on points to Filip Hrgovic in their heavyweight clash in Riyadh, but was outworked and well beaten.

Adeleye, from Ladbroke Grove, faced a major challenge against the Croatian.

Hrgovic has been on the fringes of world level for some time and his only defeat was against another Londoner, Daniel Dubois, for the IBF interim title.

Adeleye cut his opponent with a stiff shot in the second round but was always second best – and was floored by Hrgovic in the eighth round.

He managed to have some success later in that round, but by then Hrgovic was well ahead on points and his victory never seemed in doubt.

Two of the judges scored it 99-90 in Hrgovic’s favour, with the other scoring it 98-91.

It was the second loss of the 28-year-old’s career but his performance was a credible one and suggested he could yet be part of the heavyweight shake-up moving forward.

The bout took place on the undercard of the heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and prospect Moses Itauma.