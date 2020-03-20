Two golds, a silver and a bronze for Track Academy

Two Track Academy athletes brought home four medals between them from the Tri Counties Championships – with two golds for sprinter Reece Earle.

Competing against runners from across Middlesex, Hertfordshire and Kent, Earle came first in the Under-17 200m with a personal best of 22.90 seconds. He also triumphed in the 60m finals in a time of 7.10 seconds.





His team-mate Josh Kelly took silver in the U17m 200m, finishing in 23.24 seconds, while he gained a bronze in the 60m with a time of 7.32 seconds.

Eleven Track Academy athletes also achieved personal bests over the two-day event at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre, including Sia Bona in the U17w 60m (8.17 seconds) and Elvio Mendes in the U17m 60m (7.69 seconds).

Track Academy founder Connie Henry said: “Huge congratulations to Reece and Josh for their medal wins, which are well deserved after all the hard work they’ve put in at training.

“And it’s wonderful to see so many of our athletes achieve personal bests – congratulations to each and every one of them!”

Track Academy is a Willesden-based registered charity which uses sport for social change among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It is partnered with the College of North West London, which supports sport for social change. Visit www.trackacademy.co.uk for more information.







