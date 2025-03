Winger Todd Miller has left Wealdstone after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old signed a two-year deal when he joined in June 2024. He made six appearances for the Stones.

Miller was previously at Brighton and also had a spell at Bromley.

Wealdstone are currently 21st – the final relegation place – in the National League table but are just a point behind Fylde and Dagenham & Redbridge.