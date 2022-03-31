Wealdstone without midfield duo for trip to Halifax

Wealdstone will be without midfielder Charlie Cooper for Saturday’s trip to Halifax Town.

The former Birmingham City man underwent a scan after limping off during the Stones’ 1-1 draw with Bromley last week which did not show any signs of serious injury.

But due to bruising, he will not be fit in time to return for Stuart Maynard’s side.

Wealdstone will also be without midfielder Medy Elito due to a hamstring injury.

Ashley Charles and David Sesay will both train with the club on Thursday after returning from international duty with Grenada and Sierra Leone respectively and could feature against Halifax if they are deemed fit enough.

But Andrew Eleftheriou is set to miss the rest of the season having been out for the last four months with a groin injury.

Matt Buse, meanwhile, has departed for fellow National League side Weymouth.







