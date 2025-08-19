Wealdstone top of National League after third straight win

Nathan Tshikuna scored a late winner as Wealdstone moved to the top of the National League table with a 2-1 victory at Woking.

The Stones, who narrowly stayed up last season, have won all three of their matches this term under new manager Sam Cox.

Max Kretzschmar put them ahead with a penalty against his former club, before Woking’s on-loan Fulham striker Olly Sanderson equalised just before the hour mark.

With five minutes left, Tshikuna fired into the far corner to maintain his side’s 100% record.