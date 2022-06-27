Wealdstone sign winger Allarakhia while Dyer pens new deal

Wealdstone have signed winger Tarryn Allarakhia following his departure from fellow National League side Woking.

The 24-year-old spent time on loan at Wealdstone during the 2018/19 season, scoring four goals in 18 appearances.

“We’re all delighted to have got Tarryn on board. He’s a player that we’ve long admired and we’ve had to fight off competition to secure his signature,” manager Stuart Maynard said.

“Tarryn is someone who fits our recruitment model and ticks all the boxes we need ticking.”

Midfielder Alex Dyer has also penned a new one-year deal with the Stones, having made almost 200 appearances for the club across two separate spells.







