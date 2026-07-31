Wealdstone sign veteran striker Norris

Wealdstone have signed experienced forward Luke Norris on a season-long loan from Boreham Wood.

The 33-year-old began his career at Brentford, making four first-team appearances, and has since had spells at the likes of Gillingham, Swindon, Stevenage and Tranmere.

Norris made almost 400 appearances in the League prior to joining Boreham Wood a year ago.

He was Stevenage’s player of the year in 2023, when the club won promotion from League Two.

“It’s a fantastic signing for us – no question about that,” said Stones boss Gary Waddock.