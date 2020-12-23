Wealdstone sign two more following addition of Lench

Wealdstone have signed winger Rhys Browne and striker Mo Diallo following the addition of attacking midfielder Matt Lench from Slough Town.

Browne (pictured) was without a club having last played for Port Vale and has also had spells at Yeovil, Grimsby and Aldershot.









The 25-year-old has represented Antigua and Barbuda at international level and played for Norwich City as a youngster.

Diallo joins following a successful spell at Isthmian Premier Division side Worthing, having also played for Lewes and Bognor Regis Town.

It follows the announcement that Lench had re-joined the club after featuring for the Stones during the 2018/19 season, when he made 14 appearances.

The club are still targeting defensive additions and have been in talks with Premier League clubs over possible loan moves.

Dean Brennan’s side will take on Maidenhead twice as well as Boreham Wood over the festive period and hope to welcome back Moses Emmanuel and Michael Phillips from injury.

But Dan Wishart, Connor Stevens, Ross Lafayette and Danny Parish will again miss out.







