Wealdstone sign Kadji as Grant leaves for Carlisle

Josh Grant has left Wealdstone, who have signed former Bristol City midfielder Dylan Kadji.

Grant, who began his career at Chelsea and had a four-year spell at Bristol Rovers, joined the Stones last year.

The midfielder, 26, turned down the club’s offer of a new contract and has secured a one-year deal with Carlisle, who are managed by former QPR boss Mark Hughes.

Following Grant’s departure, Wealdstone have brought in another midfield option, signing Kadji (pictured) from Weston-super-Mare on a two-year contract.

Kadji, 21, made four first-team appearances for Bristol City. His career has also included spells on loan at Swindon, Forest Green Rovers, Bath City and Aldershot.