Wealdstone sign former Crystal Palace youngster Andrews

Wealdstone have signed forward Corie Andrews from Torquay United.

The 25-year-old former Crystal Palace youngster joins the Stones on an 18-month deal from the fellow National League side.

Andrews has also previously played for AFC Wimbledon, Aldershot Town, and Colchester United, and has been a long-term target of boss Stuart Maynard.

Wealdstone will host Oldham Athletic at Grosvenor Vale next Tuesday as they look to continue an impressive run of form which has seen them rise into the National League play-off spots.















