Wealdstone sign ex-Watford defender Mariappa

Wealdstone have signed former Watford defender Adrian Mariappa.

Mariappa, 37, made more than 300 appearances for the Hornets during two spells at Vicarage Road. He has also played more than 60 times for Jamaica.

He has joined the Stones from Salford City, having also had spells at Reading, Crystal Palace, Bristol City and Burton Albion.

“Adrian has a fantastic pedigree and for us to secure his signature is a huge bonus for the football club,” said Stones manager Matt Taylor.

“He will be a big character within the squad and his leadership skills will be vital for the upcoming season.”







