Wealdstone sign Burundi international midfielder Mussa

Wealdstone have signed midfielder Omar Mussa from Torquay United.

The Belgium-born 24-year-old joined Torquay last year and has also had spells at Walsall, Dagenham & Redbridge, Dover Athletic and Weymouth.

Mussa, who was once on the books of Anderlecht and then Mechelen, played for Belgium at Under-18 level and has since played international football for Burundi.

He made 41 appearances for Torquay last season, helping them reach the National League South play-offs.