Wealdstone sell top scorer Browne to Woking

Wealdstone have sold top scorer Rhys Browne to National League rivals Woking for an undisclosed fee.

The fee is understood to be the third highest the Stones have ever received for a player and follows a fine start to the season for Browne, who has scored seven in goals in 13 league games.

Browne returned to Wealdstone in June last year after leaving Sutton United, following a brief spell at the club in 2020.

The former Yeovil Town and Port Vale forward’s departure follows the arrivals of forwards Simeon Akinola and Micah Obiero last week.

Wealdstone face Boreham Wood in the FA Cup on Saturday looking to put a run of back-to-back defeats behind them.








