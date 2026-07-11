Wealdstone sell defender Woodman to Bromley

Defender Deon Woodman has joined League One club Bromley from Wealdstone.

Woodman, 23, was at QPR before joining the Stones in 2024, having previously been at the club on loan.

His impressive performances have led to another chance for him to play League Football. He has moved for an undisclosed fee.

Wealdstone said they had “reluctantly” accepted Bromley’s offer and “wish Deon every success” at his new club.