Wealdstone searching for keeper after Luton recall Isted

Wealdstone have yet to find a replacement goalkeeper for tomorrow’s game against Torquay United after Harry Isted was recalled by parent club Luton Town.

A deal had been agreed to sign a League One goalkeeper earlier today but the move collapsed.









It means former Chelsea youngster Jake Askew could be in line to start should the club not be able to find another stopper.

Alex Dyer and Ross Lafayette will both undergo fitness tests ahead of the clash with top-of-the-table Torquay, while Moses Emmanuel and Dan Wishart will miss out.

The Stones are without a win in three National League games having lost 3-0 to Notts County on Friday night, but they still sit fifth.







