Gateshead 1 Wealdstone 0 73' Malcolm

Struggling Wealdstone are now eight matches without a National League win.

Jovan Malcolm scored a second-half winner for Gateshead, while Micah Obiero and Jack Wells-Morrison had chances for the visitors.

The Stones remain one off the bottom of the table.

Their next match in an FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash with Gosport Borough next Saturday.