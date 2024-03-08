Wealdstone sign forwards Griffiths and Duku

Wealdstone have signed former Tottenham youngster Reo Griffiths and Dutch forward Manny Duku.

Striker Griffiths, 23, left Spurs in 2018 and had a spell at French club Lyon.

He returned to England to sign for Doncaster in 2022 and last season played in the National League on loan at Yeovil.







He has been a free agent since leaving Doncaster in November.

Duku, 31, has been signed after recently leaving Maidstone United. He has also played for York City and a number of other non-League clubs, including Hayes & Yeading United.







