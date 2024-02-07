Wealdstone defender Mason signs new contract

Wealdstone defender Brandon Mason has signed a new 18-month contract.

Mason, 26, has been with the Stones since October, having started his career at Watford – he played in the Premier League for the Hornets – and since had spells at Coventry, MK Dons and Crawley.

“Since joining the club, I’ve felt right at home. The fans have been incredible and I’m excited about what we can achieve together,” he said.

“I’m fully focused on giving my best for the team and helping us reach our goals.”

Chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: “Brandon has been an integral part of our team, and his decision to stay with us is a huge boost for everyone connected with the club.”







