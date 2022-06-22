Wealdstone close to more signings but Cooper unlikely to return

Wealdstone are closing in on further additions to the squad, though midfielder Charlie Cooper is unlikely to return to the club next season.

Cooper was included on the club’s released list at the end of the campaign, however talks continued over extending his stay at Grosvenor Vale.

But the former Birmingham City youngster now looks likely to move on.

The Stones are, however, close to further adding to the squad following the signing of goalkeeper Sam Howes earlier this week.

They are set to look at several players released from EFL clubs on trial when their pre-season begins on Saturday.

It follows the departures of defenders Nikola Tavares and Jerome Okimo to Dagenham & Redbridge and rivals Barnet respectively.







