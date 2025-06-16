Wealdstone bring in winger Hassan By Matt Barrett 16/06/2025 Sak Hassan impressed for Hashtag United (Picture: Wealdstone FC) Wealdstone have signed winger Sak Hassan. The Netherlands-born 24-year-old, a Somalia international, arrives from Isthmian League Premier Division side Hashtag United. Meanwhile, Craig Eastmond has left the Stones to join Eastbourne Borough. Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.