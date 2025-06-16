Wealdstone bring in winger Hassan

By

Sak Hassan impressed for Hashtag United (Picture: Wealdstone FC)

Wealdstone have signed winger Sak Hassan.

The Netherlands-born 24-year-old, a Somalia international, arrives from Isthmian League Premier Division side Hashtag United.

Meanwhile, Craig Eastmond has left the Stones to join Eastbourne Borough.






