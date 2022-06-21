Wealdstone bring in goalkeeper Howes

Wealdstone have signed goalkeeper Sam Howes following his exit from Isthmian Premier League side Horsham earlier this week.

The former West Ham youngster is boss Stuart Maynard’s first new signing of the summer and spent time with the Stones on an emergency loan deal last season, keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Yeovil Town.

He also featured for the club in 2015 during a loan spell from West Ham and has played for Hampton & Richmond Borough, Eastbourne Borough and Woking, among others.

Howes was named Horsham’s Players’ Player of the Season for the last campaign and joins on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.







