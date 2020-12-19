Wealdstone bring in former Chelsea and Fulham youngster Debayo

Wealdstone have brought in former Chelsea and Fulham youngster Josh Debayo on a non-contract basis.

The 24-year-old, who is capable of playing down the left-hand side as well as in the centre of defence, most recently played for Cheltenham Town.









Debayo, who has been without a club since the summer, previously featured for Southampton and Leicester’s youth teams.

He joins an injury-hit Wealdstone squad with Ross Lafayette, Moses Emmannuel, Connor Stevens, Michael Phillips and Danny Parish all out of the FA Trophy game against Eastleigh.

But defender Dan Wishart is available for selection as the Stones look to advance to fourth round.







