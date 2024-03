Wealdstone have re-signed Kyle Smith from Millwall on another loan deal.

The right-back, 19, joined the Stones on loan in September and made 11 appearances before his time at the club was cut short by injury.

He will now spend the rest of the season on loan and is expected to feature in Saturday’s away match against AFC Fylde.

Tuesday evening’s scheduled home match against Bromley was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.