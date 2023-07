Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard has signed a new two-year contract.

Maynard’s assistant Matt Saunders has also signed a new two-year deal.

Maynard said: “We’re both absolutely delighted, especially after the season we’ve just had as a club.







“We said it was a long-term project when we started and we still both see it as that.

“We still want to keep progressing but this year will be tougher than ever.”