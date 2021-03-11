Wealdstone appoint Maynard as boss until end of next season

Wealdstone have appointed Stuart Maynard as manager until the end of next season.

Maynard had been in caretaker charge since former boss Dean Brennan exited the club and served as Brennan’s assistant manager before that.









Matt Saunders will also continue at the club as Maynard’s assistant having re-joined the Stones after Brennan’s departure.

In a statement, chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: “There have been a lot of high quality candidates available, however the impact that Stuart and Matt have had on all aspects of the playing side has given us a real insight into their application and potential.

“We’re looking forward to working with them as we continue to develop the club on and off the pitch.”

Maynard oversaw his second win in charge of the club on Tuesday as the Stones beat King’s Lynn Town 3-1 at Grosvenor Vale.

The Stones boss is already looking towards the future and said: “This season has had its challenges with the financial impact of having no supporters or bar revenue.

“However, we can’t wait to lead the team in front of a packed house at The Vale and we’re already working on plans for next season so we have a competitive side that our fans can be proud of.”







